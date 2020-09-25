Residents seek repair works, renovation of historic Pathar Masjid

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Residents living around historic Pathar Masjid in Srinagar’s old city today demanded immediate repair works of the Masjid which has been declared as a historical monument by the Archaeological Department.

The residents said that the department has forgotten the historic building which is more than 600 years old has not bothered to carry out the necessary repair works that are long due now.

An elderly resident who identified himself as Muhammad Sidiq Kaul said that he has never seen the masjid in such bad shape. “But for last several years, nobody has bothered to look around and carry out necessary works,” he added.

He said that the administration is not also taking action against the shops that have been established around the masjid and have played their role in shading the glory of the historic Masjid.

“The concerned official of the Archaeological Department is being callous in carrying out their duties; they keep telling us to give them in writing which we have, but nothing has been done so far,” said another resident Gulzar Ahmad Baba.

While the department is not letting the locals take up the work of renovating and carrying out the repair works of the masjid, the residents said that the Masjid is an active monument where daily prayers are held.

“This building is not like other monuments, it is an active one and needs constant care and renovation whenever necessary,” they said.

The residents said that the concerned should take note of the issue and order immediate repair works of the masjid without any delay. “In 2014, they have repaired a portion of the roof and since then they have not touched anything and keep telling us to get things in writing,” the residents said.

The residents have appealed the higher-ups to pay heed to their demands and play their role in renovating the historical Pathar Masjid.