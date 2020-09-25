Heavy hailstorm destroys crops, vegetables

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 25: Unseasonal hailstorms destroyed maize and rice crops viz vegetables in many areas of Kotranka Sub District here.

Hailstones rained for more than an hour continuously and left behind a trial of destruction to crops and vegetables particularly. Drain water flooded and surges in many shops in Kotranka market.

The distressed farmer community of Kotranka has appealed for immediate assessment of the crop damage caused due to severe hailstorms in various areas of Kotranka Sub District areas including Mohra, Draj, Jaglanoo, Hubbi, Kandi, Targain and many other areas which are badly affected by hailstorm and accordingly help this community by sanctioning compensation.

Crops are the only source of living for farmers and that has been destroyed today, said one farmer namely Altaf Hussain.