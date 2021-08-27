JKBOSE reduces 30% syllabus for 10th, 11th, 12th annual Board exams

Accords 40% concession to pvt students

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Aug 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) today announced 30 percent concession in the syllabus for 10th, 11th and 12th class annual regular-2021 examination and 40% for the private students.

An official order was issued in this regard by the J&K Board of School Education which read, ” In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, students appearing in the forthcoming Annual (Regular) Examinations of 2020-21 of classes 10th, 11th, and 12th of Kashmir Division/Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division and UT of Ladakh and Annual (Regular) Examination 2021-22 in Summer Zone areas of Jammu Division, are hereby informed that they shall have to attempt 70% marks from the question paper which shall be treated as 100% for result computation thereby, a resultant concession of 30%. The question papers will be set from the entire syllabus prescribed for the session.

“However, the students shall have to attempt questions having a weightage of 70% marks instead of attempting all the questions- marks obtained by students who attempt less than 70% from the question paper shall be raised proportionately. ”

The order said that for subjects having no practical course, the question paper shall be of 100 marks and the student has to attempt questions with a total of 70 marks. However, for such subjects which have both theory and practical components, the concession will apply to theory part only.

It further read that the time allotted for attempting the question papers during examination has been reduced proportionately. Accordingly, the papers having 3 hours duration shall be having only 2.30 hrs time period for attempting the questions. Likewise, subjects having 2.30 hrs and 2.00 hrs duration shall be having only 2.10 hrs and 1.40 hrs time period for attempting the questions during the examination,” the order said.

“In case of subjects having practical portion in respect of Classes 11th & 12th the external assessment shall be conducted before the start of theory examination and in this regard notification shall be issued separately,” the BOSE order read.

Further, the candidate can attempt any number of questions carrying 70 percent marks trom the entire question paper. The students can attempt questions from any section of their choice and there shall be no binding to attempt the same from a particular section only, the order said.

” The questions having internal choice will not be considered two separate questions. The students shall have to attempt only one of the questions. Subjects like Physics, Chemistry etc that have a practical component of 30 marks and theory question paper of 70 marks, the students shall attempt 49 marks of theory (70% of 70 marks only), which will be raised to 100% i.e. 70 marks,” it further added.

The order further said that in case of Multiple Choice Type Questions, each MCQ attempted by the candidate shall be marked individually. The same shall be applied to the Grammar portion, in case of language subjects. For example, a candidate attempting 3 MCQs out of 10 shall be awarded 3 out of 3 instead of out of 10.

The order further clarified that in respect of language papers e.g. General English, where the Grammar portion consists of questions having parts/sub parts with different types of items carrying one or half mark per item. For such type of questions, each item under a part / sub- part shall be evaluated individually and total attemptation shall be worked out on the basis of total items under various parts/ sub parts actually attempted by the candidate. Furthermore, the whole part of Grammar portion and its weightage shall be considered individually only in such cases where there are no sub parts.

While referring to the students of 10th, 11th and 12th Annual (Private)/ Bi-annual examination-2020-21, Kashmir Division/ Winter Zone areas of Jammu and UT of Ladakh and Annual(Private)/ Bi-annual 2021 Summer Zone area of Jammu Division as a one time measure, the order/ notification said that the students appearing in these exams shall have to attempt only 60 % marks from the question papers which shall be treated as 100% at the time of evaluation. The score of students attempting less than 60 % from the question paper shall be raised proportionately.

As the private students have to attempt only 60 % questions, instead of attempting all , thus, there is resultant concession of 40 % to them. For the students appearing in subjects having no practical, the question paper will be of 100 marks and the students have to attempt questions with a total of 60 marks. In case of subjects having both theory and practical, the concession shall apply to the theory part only. For the practicals, the criteria shall remain as already described, the order said.