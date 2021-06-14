JKBOSE proposes roadmap for awarding marks on proportionate basis

Mass promotion to Class 11th; results of 10th, 12th soon

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, June 14: Results of Class 10th and 12th examinations are likely to be declared within a fortnight as the J&K Board of School Education (JK BOSE) has proposed a roadmap for awarding marks to the cancelled papers while the candidates of 11th standard are all set to get mass promotion to the next higher class.

According to the sources, a mechanism has been proposed to award marks on proportionate basis in the remaining subjects of Class 10th and 12th, for which examinations could not be conducted due to surge in Covid-19 cases across the Union Territory.

The mechanism shall be adapted for preparing results of Class 10th and 12th Annual Regular, Bi-annual/Annual Private Exams 2020-21 while in the case of Class 11th, mass promotion shall be accorded as the examinations, which were scheduled to begin from April 27, could not commence because of the pandemic situation, sources added.

Pertinent to mention that the Annual Regular Examination 2020-21 of Class 10th in respect of Summer Zone of Jammu Division commenced with effect from April 3, 2021 and only two papers (English and Social Science) were conducted prior to the sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases thus forcing the Government to order postponement of the exams of remaining papers, which were later cancelled.

Similarly, the Annual Examination 2020-21 of Class 12th in respect of Summer Zone areas of Jammu Division commenced from April 1 and a few papers in different streams were conducted prior to sudden surge in Covid-19 cases and consequent cancellation of the exams of pending papers.

Besides, the 10th and 12th Class Bi-annual/Annual Private Exams 2020-21 in respect of Kashmir Division, Ladakh and Winter Zone of Jammu Division also could not be conducted, which otherwise were due to be held in March-April 2021.

Following the Government decision for cancellation of the examinations of remaining papers, sources said that JK BOSE has set the process into motion for devising mechanism to be adapted for awarding marks and preparing the results.

As per the proposed mechanism, sources said that in the case of Class 10th, the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in the papers (English and Social Science, including Internal Assessment) for which examination has been conducted, shall be calculated and on the basis of average percentage of marks thus obtained, marks shall be awarded in the language paper (Hindi/Urdu).

Thereafter average of the marks in best of the two papers, out of the three subjects (English, SST, Hindi/Urdu) shall be awarded in Science and then average of marks in best of two papers out of four subjects shall be awarded in Mathematic, sources explained.

Similar, in the case of Class 12th, candidates who have appeared in two papers, the average of the marks obtained in these two subjects shall be awarded in the third subject and then average of the marks in best two subjects out of the three shall be awarded to the fourth subject. Finally average marks of the best two subjects out of the four, shall be awarded to the 5th subject.

In case of the candidates who have appeared in three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best two subjects shall be awarded to the fourth subject and then average of the marks in the best of two subjects out of the four shall be awarded to the 5th subject.

The JK BOSE has also proposed mechanism for result of the Class 10th and 12th Bi-annual/Annual Private Examination 2020-21 in respect of Kashmir Division, Ladakh and winter Zone areas of Jammu Division.

The candidates who have already passed four subjects in the previous examinations, shall be granted marks in the 5th subject on the basis of average of highest marks scored in any two out of the four subjects while in case of candidates having already passed three subjects, the marks in 4th subject shall be given on the basis of average of the highest marks scored in any two subjects out of the three and likewise marks in 5th subject shall be given on the basis of average of the highest marks scored in any of the two subjects out of the four. Same procedure shall be followed in case of candidates having already passed two subjects.

However, the candidates falling in category viz Fresh/Additional Subject Cases/ Additional Subject Cases/Improvement cases/ Failure and Re-appear (having passed only one subject), shall have to appear in the examination likely to be conducted in the month of August 2021, sources added.

According to the sources, the JK BOSE has also proposed that all the eligible candidates who had to appear in the Class 11th, Annual regular examination 2020-21 (Summer Zone) and have been allotted Roll Number Slips, shall be promoted to next higher class.

For the Class 11th Bi-annual/Annual Private Examination 2020-21 of Kashmir Division, Ladakh and Winter Zone of Jammu Division, the roadmap similar to that of Class 10th and 12th has been proposed.

The candidates, who are not satisfied and ready to accept their result declared after awarding marks on average basis, shall be given a chance to appear in the examination as and when the same is conducted.