Jammu records 70-day lowest 161 +ve cases, deaths down to 4

Recoveries five times more than positives

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Jammu region today recorded 70 days lowest 161 COVID positive cases while four persons died of the virus including two in Doda district and one each in Jammu and Samba. Daily recoveries in the region were nearly five times more than the cases.

It was on April 5 that Jammu region had recorded 162 Corona positive cases and since then the tally continued to soar reaching the maximum 1700 plus on May 12 when second wave of COVID was at its peak.

However, after 70 days today, the Jammu region reported 161 COVID positive cases indicating declining trend in the virus. Decline in the cases had started between May 20 and 25 all across the region.

Jammu district where COVID positive cases had reached 600 plus in a day when the wave was at its peak, today reported 22 cases only, which were less than Rajouri’s 33 and Doda’s 27. Positive cases registered in other districts include 17 in Reasi district, 15 Poonch, 13 Udhampur, 11 Samba, 10 Kishtwar, eight Ramban and five in Kathua district.

Jammu district reported just one COVID casualty with an 81-year-old man from Nanak Nagar succumbing to the virus in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. Another fatality was reported from Raika Labana in Vijaypur tehsil of Samba district where a 55-year-old man breathed his last due to COVID and co-morbidities in the GMC Jammu.

Two Corona deaths were recorded in Doda district. The victims include 60-year-old man from Akramabad and 71-year-old from Ghat. Both passed away in the GMC Doda after five days of admission. They had no co-morbidities.

Four deaths have taken COVID toll in the Jammu region to 2041. Jammu district accounted for maximum 1117 casualties followed by Rajouri 204, Kathua 149, Udhampur 131, Samba 118, Doda 98, Poonch 86, Ramban 58, Reasi 41 and Kishtwar 39.

As against 161 fresh cases, 729 persons recovered from the virus today, the highest being 266 in Jammu district, 122 Poonch, 110 Doda, 98 Rajouri, 41 Samba, 34 Udhampur, 29 Kishtwar, 18 Kathua and 11 in Reasi district. Ramban district didn’t report any recoveries.

Recoveries have further brought down active positive cases in Jammu region below 5000.

The region now has a total of 1,17,153 Corona cases including 4974 active positives and 1,10,138 recoveries besides 2041 casualties.

Among 4974 active positive cases, the highest 1607 are in Jammu district, 910 in Doda, 740 Poonch, 454 Rajouri, 353 Ramban, 264 Samba, 228 Udhampur, 155 Reasi, 148 Kishtwar and 115 in Kathua district.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus cases have also shown steep decline in the Union Territory of Ladakh. As against 200 plus cases at the peak of second COVID wave, Ladakh today registered just 17 fresh cases including 16 in Leh district and one in Ladakh.

No COVID casualty was reported in Ladakh today.

Ladakh’s Corona count now stood at 19561. Of them, 658 are active positive cases while 18706 have been treated.

Out of a total of 197 casualties in Ladakh, 143 have occurred in Leh and 54 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, notwithstanding the fact that many prisoners have tested positive across jails in Jammu region and one of them, who was lodged in Kathua jail, even died recently in the GMC Kathua, the vaccination drive has not been initiated by the authorities in District Jail Ambphalla and Kot Bhalwal Central jail. A Rohingya woman lodged in the Detention Centre at Hiranagar Jail in Kathua had also died of the virus recently.

Jail authorities said that they have repeatedly taken up the issue with Health authorities as well as the civil administration but to no avail.