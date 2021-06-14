Detainee among 5 die of COVID in Kashmir, 438 test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 14: A 37-year-old rape accused lodged in Kupwara jail was among five persons who died in Kashmir due to COVID-19 while 438 people tested positive for the virus.

A 37-year-old rape accused from Brath Kalan Sopore died at Kupwara jail. Identified as Lateef Ahmed Mir son of Hamza Mir, he was arrested in an alleged rape case (FIR No 15/2021 under Section 376 (rape), 342 (wrong confinement) and was under judicial custody in district jail Kupwara from February 5. He was under quarantine after testing COVID-19 positive and was shifted to a hospital yesterday where he died.

Others who succumbed to the virus include a woman from Kakapora in district Pulwama, 70-year old woman from Jabera in Awantipora Pulwama and 71-year old woman from Ratsuna Tral in Pulwama district.

Those who tested positive include 161 from Srinagar, 38 from Baramulla, 60 from Budgam, 37 from Pulwama, 62 from Kupwara, 33 from Anantnag, 19 from Bandipora, 7 from Ganderbal, 17 from Kulgam and 4 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 68,389 positive cases including 815 deaths and 65,535 recoveries are from Srinagar, 22,726 including 273 deaths and 21,408 recoveries are from Baramulla, 21,889 including 20,690 recoveries and 199 deaths are from Budgam, 14,451 including 13,008 recoveries and 181 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,324 including 154 deaths and 12,338 recoveries are from Kupwara, 15,555 including 14,476 recoveries and 193 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,008 cases including 8,578 and 98 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,294 including 8,830 recoveries and 74 deaths are from Ganderbal, 10,719 including 1,0057 recoveries and 109 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,503 including 5,226 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 190,858 including 180,146 recoveries and 2,154 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 13,532 including 8,558 from Kashmir division.

With 2,139 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 290,284 which is 94.24 percent of the total cases.

And the district administration Srinagar today held mass vaccination melas across different locations of the city for the age group of 45 and above.

“The vaccination sites are at Panthachowk, Batamaloo and Pratap Park where all ages of 45 and above can come and take the vaccine dose,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Asad said.

“It is for the convenience of people that these vaccination camps have been set up at different locations across Srinagar. The drive will be carried out at more locations across Srinagar in coming days,” he added.