11th Standard Question Paper Given To Class 12th Students; JKBOSE Postpones Exams

SRINAGAR, Mar 20 : Hundreds of 12th standard students on Wednesday were left to lurch as JKBOSE distributed 11th standard question paper to the students during examination.

The news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) spoke to some of the examination in-charges and candidates appearing in the annual regular exams of class 12th who expressed concern about the lackadaisical approach of the Board authorities.

One of the students said that the exam pattern of the Physical Education was entirely different as was shown and notified by the Board.

“Ironically, only two marks were taken from the 12th standard syllabus. Rest of the question paper of 12th standard was set from 11th standard syllabus,” she said.

One of the examination in-charge said that students in the center were crying, while even a couple of students fainted.

Officials of JKBOSE said that they have postponed the exams and will issue a notification accordingly. “We got the information and we have decided to reschedule the exams. New dates will be issued soon,” the official said.