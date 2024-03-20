EMPLOYMENT (20-03-2024)

REQUIRED ADMINISTRATOR
Applications are invited from the qualified persons preferably retired from the Govt. Department, Minimum Qualification Graduation, having good experience of Administration for the post of Administrator at Shree Raghunath Ji Temple, J&K Dharmarth Trust and having knowledge of history of Jammu & Kashmir. Applicant should submit resume before 26-03-2024 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu. Salary negotiable. For details Contact: Mobile Nos.: 9419155003, 7051549250
STAFF REQUIRED
Administrator – M.Sc/MA, B.Ed with exp.
Science Tr – M.Sc/Phy, Chem, Bio
Hindi Tr – MA Hindi
Eng Tr – MA English
Math Tr – M.Sc Tr. Maths
Nursery Trained Tr. – Graduate with Exp.
Gate Man – 1
Office Clerk – Graduate with Computer knowledge
Dr. Ambedkar Convent School, Bantalab Jammu
Ph.: 7298107471, 8492012304
Date: 20, 21, 22, 23rd March 2024
COMPUTER
OPERATOR (F)
QUALIFICATION:- MINIMUM GRADUATION
MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER
AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR
E-mail: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210
PHARMACIST -3 NO.
FOR PHARMACY CHAIN
HAVING MINIMUM
3 YEAR EXPERIENCE
SEND YOUR RESUME ON
THE FOLLOWING DETAILS
E-mail:- deepshikha2653@gmail.com
CONTACT: 9541652188, 6005417210
Teacher Required
Bhartiya Shiksha Kender
High School
Akalpur, Jammu
Require the teachers for following posts :
1. English – M.A./B.Ed.
2. Science – B.Sc/B.Ed.
Interested ones are advised to apply before 28-03-2024 or contact us 7780823460, 9622355584
Required Freelancers for preparing assignments
Qualification: M. Com, MA English, M.sc It/MCA
Score: 70% & above
Should be expert in Computer Application like Excel, Word and Powerpoint app is a necessity.
Interested candidates kindly share CV
@9797803909
Required
Need a person for a hardware & building material store at Channi Himmat with a handful knowledge of stock management & computer. Freshers can also apply. Contact on 7889359865, 9419617881
ENVISION D’ SPACE ARCHITECT
Janipur is Hiring!
1. Architects 0-2 Years
2. Interior Design 1-4 Years
3. Draughtsman 3-10- Years
Whatsapp or mail your
CV at
saamil@envision d space arthitects.com
Ph : 7889391176
Install Small Business
Install Small Business Unit at home and earn monthly Income
40-60 thousand per month
Note : 1. Raw Material Provided by Company by back ground agreement for 2 years
2. Urgently required Sales executive (M/F) 10
Contact : 9596202336
9906268289
Address : 72/5 First Floor Rani Talab Digiana
MALAYSIA
WORK PERMIT
1. INDIAN COOK
2. TANDOOR COOK
3. INDIAN QARI CHEF
SALARY 40,000 TO 70K.
CONTACT: 8825005903
We are Hiring
We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)
Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)
Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.
Mb. No. 9890129883
Email: admin@sretchnomed.com
A REPUTED COMPANY OF JAMMU REQUIRES
Sr. Computer Operator – 1
Knowledge in Busy A/C Software and MS Office with min experience of 10 years in office management.
Computer Operator – 2
Knowledge in Busy A/C Software for billing purpose.
Contact for high salary & bright future
9419185292, 9906087001
REQUIRED
Accountant Cum Front
Desk Operator
Experienced (F)
Salary 12K
Location : Gandhi Nagar
Last Morh.
Whatsapp/Call : 99061 20803
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1). Marketing Executive – 1 (M)
Qualification: 10+2/ Graduate with Computer knowledge, Driving Licence must (2-3 year exp. in Automobile Company).
2). Driver 01 (Heavy Vehicle Licence Must), Exp min 2-3 years.
Come with your CV for walk in interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM on 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2024.
Venue: NSF Bajaj Chetak, Satwari Jammu
(Authorized) Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Near Amul Milk Plant)
Contact No: 9541904810, 9419194344