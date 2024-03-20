EMPLOYMENT (20-03-2024)

REQUIRED ADMINISTRATOR

Applications are invited from the qualified persons preferably retired from the Govt. Department, Minimum Qualification Graduation, having good experience of Administration for the post of Administrator at Shree Raghunath Ji Temple, J&K Dharmarth Trust and having knowledge of history of Jammu & Kashmir. Applicant should submit resume before 26-03-2024 in Central Office, Karan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu. Salary negotiable. For details Contact: Mobile Nos.: 9419155003, 7051549250

STAFF REQUIRED

Administrator – M.Sc/MA, B.Ed with exp.

Science Tr – M.Sc/Phy, Chem, Bio

Hindi Tr – MA Hindi

Eng Tr – MA English

Math Tr – M.Sc Tr. Maths

Nursery Trained Tr. – Graduate with Exp.

Gate Man – 1

Office Clerk – Graduate with Computer knowledge

Dr. Ambedkar Convent School, Bantalab Jammu

Ph.: 7298107471, 8492012304

Date: 20, 21, 22, 23rd March 2024

COMPUTER

OPERATOR (F)

QUALIFICATION:- MINIMUM GRADUATION

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER

AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR

E-mail: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210

PHARMACIST -3 NO.

FOR PHARMACY CHAIN

HAVING MINIMUM

3 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON

THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

E-mail:- deepshikha2653@gmail.com

CONTACT: 9541652188, 6005417210

Teacher Required

Bhartiya Shiksha Kender

High School

Akalpur, Jammu

Require the teachers for following posts :

1. English – M.A./B.Ed.

2. Science – B.Sc/B.Ed.

Interested ones are advised to apply before 28-03-2024 or contact us 7780823460, 9622355584

Required Freelancers for preparing assignments

Qualification: M. Com, MA English, M.sc It/MCA

Score: 70% & above

Should be expert in Computer Application like Excel, Word and Powerpoint app is a necessity.

Interested candidates kindly share CV

@9797803909

Required

Need a person for a hardware & building material store at Channi Himmat with a handful knowledge of stock management & computer. Freshers can also apply. Contact on 7889359865, 9419617881

ENVISION D’ SPACE ARCHITECT

Janipur is Hiring!

1. Architects 0-2 Years

2. Interior Design 1-4 Years

3. Draughtsman 3-10- Years

Whatsapp or mail your

CV at

saamil@envision d space arthitects.com

Ph : 7889391176

Install Small Business

Install Small Business Unit at home and earn monthly Income

40-60 thousand per month

Note : 1. Raw Material Provided by Company by back ground agreement for 2 years

2. Urgently required Sales executive (M/F) 10

Contact : 9596202336

9906268289

Address : 72/5 First Floor Rani Talab Digiana

MALAYSIA

WORK PERMIT

1. INDIAN COOK

2. TANDOOR COOK

3. INDIAN QARI CHEF

SALARY 40,000 TO 70K.

CONTACT: 8825005903

We are Hiring

We @ SR Technomed are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (Female)

Salary: As per industry standards (Negotiable)

Candidate should have Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, should be good with computers and should know MS Office. Medical industry experience will an added advantage.

Mb. No. 9890129883

Email: admin@sretchnomed.com

A REPUTED COMPANY OF JAMMU REQUIRES

Sr. Computer Operator – 1

Knowledge in Busy A/C Software and MS Office with min experience of 10 years in office management.

Computer Operator – 2

Knowledge in Busy A/C Software for billing purpose.

Contact for high salary & bright future

9419185292, 9906087001

REQUIRED

Accountant Cum Front

Desk Operator

Experienced (F)

Salary 12K

Location : Gandhi Nagar

Last Morh.

Whatsapp/Call : 99061 20803

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1). Marketing Executive – 1 (M)

Qualification: 10+2/ Graduate with Computer knowledge, Driving Licence must (2-3 year exp. in Automobile Company).

2). Driver 01 (Heavy Vehicle Licence Must), Exp min 2-3 years.

Come with your CV for walk in interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM on 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2024.

Venue: NSF Bajaj Chetak, Satwari Jammu

(Authorized) Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Near Amul Milk Plant)

Contact No: 9541904810, 9419194344