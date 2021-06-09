In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled.
The detailed procedure for publishing results alongwith a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly, tweets Office of LG J&K
JKBOSE Cancels 11th, 12th Exams Across Jammu and Kashmir
