1,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 1,098 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 3,03,769 while 17 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,118, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 324 were reported from the Jammu division and 774 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 254, followed by 113 in Budgam.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 19,852 while 2,79,779 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

They said there are 18 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory, with one fresh case reported since last evening. ()