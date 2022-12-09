JKBOSE 12th Bi-annual Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2022 for Jammu Division has been declared! Candidates who appeared for the JKBOS 12th Bi-annual Exams for Jammu Division can now check their results for the same on the official website – jkbose.nic.in

The JKBOSE 12th Result has been declared for Part 2 of the Bi-annual exams. Candidates can refer to the steps and direct links shared below to know how to check their result.

Direct link: JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-annual Result for Jammu Division