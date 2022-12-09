Govt should discuss India-China border issues in Parliament instead of reciting G20: Adhir Ranjan

New Delhi, Dec 9: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that the government should discuss the border issues between India and China instead of reciting about G20.

“In Ladakh, the Chinese Army has infiltrated and made over 200 shelters with accommodation facilities. Now, our Army isn’t allowed to patrol in farther areas. If this goes like this then the situation might get tense at Siachen Glacier,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

“It’s imperative that government discuss the situation of India-China border issues (in Parliament) instead of reciting G20,” he said.

It is noteworthy that while delivering his remarks in the Parliament on the ‘Latest Developments in India’s Foreign Policy’, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India won’t tolerate China’s attempts to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Jaishankar further warned that if China continues to build forces in the border area, it will have serious impact and concerns on the relationship between both the countries.

“Diplomatically, we’re clear with Chinese we won’t tolerate attempts to unilaterally change LAC. If they continue to do that and build up forces which constitute serious concerns in border areas then our relationship isn’t normal and that abnormality is evident in the last few years,” the External Affairs Minister said during his address to Rajya Sabha.

Earlier when Jaishankar met the outgoing Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong in October, he emphasized that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential to maintaining bilateral ties.

“Emphasized that the development of India-China relations is guided by the 3 Mutuals. Peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential,” Jaishankar tweeted after meeting ambassador Sun.

“The normalization of India-China relations is in the interest of both countries, of Asia and the world at large,” he said in another tweet.

Sun, who assumed office in July 2019, is leaving at a time when the two sides are trying to manage ties, following the 2020 border clash that has remained the dominant issue between the neighbours.

In his farewell remarks on Tuesday, the Chinese envoy stressed the need to resolve differences between India and China and uphold the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

India and China have had several rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings since 2020 on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the India-China border areas.

India has repeatedly emphasised said that India-China relations cannot be normal unless the border situation is stable and added that if China disturbs the peace and tranquillity in border areas, it will impact the relations further.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

The winter session of the Parliament will begin on Wednesday. The session will have a total of 17 working days. The BJP-led Central government’s agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills. (Agencies)