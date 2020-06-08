JKBEU delegation meets Chhibber, discusses problems

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 8: A delegation of J&K Bank’s Employees Union (JKBEU) today met Bank’s Chairman Rajesh Kumar Chhibber here at Bank’s corporate headquarters and discussed various issues concerning the workmen fraternity.

During the meeting, J&K Bank’s Employees Union apprised the Chairman of various problems being faced by staff and hoped that all the issues concerning the workmen fraternity will be addressed expeditiously. The Union members reaffirmed their commitment towards enhancing the core values of the premier financial institute.

Reiterating their pledge to take the institution towards new heights of success, the Union assured full support to the Chairman and vowed to continue working with integrity. “We remain committed to work with renewed enthusiasm and motivation to take our beloved institution to new heights of success”, the union said in a statement.

Stating that the management of the Bank has always taken staff friendly stance taken, especially prioritizing comfort of the staff and enabling easy access to the management for all the cadres across the bank, they hoped that management will ensure early redressal of grievances of the staff.

Chhibber promised to provide a more conducive work-environment to the bank staff for improvement of their well-being while enhancing the institutional health.

Bank’s president (HR) Chetan Paljore, vice president (HR) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat and special secretary to Chairman Karanjit Singh were also present in the meeting.