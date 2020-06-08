Hoteliers discuss business concerns with KCCI

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 8: A delegation of hoteliers led by Abdul Wahid Malik (president KHAROF) and Javid Burza (former president) today held a detailed interaction with the office bearers of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) regarding the problems being faced by Hotel industry especially those engaged by the Government for COVID operations.

In this regard, members stated that even though properties have been taken over from March 18 onwards, the Government, despite several requests, has not even finalized the room rates so far. They said as a result the hoteliers have been left with huge debts on account of the operational costs during this period as most of the hotels were shut and fresh investments were made to make them operational. “Now, taking advantage of the distress, bills and rates were being negotiated with individual hoteliers,” they added.

Nasir Hamid Khan, senior vice president, KCCI apprised the members of the delegation about the efforts made by the Kashmir Chamber for raising this issue. He informed the members that the Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority Shahid Choudhary, in the meeting held on May 13 had assured that to avoid any disparity the rates would be finalized in consultation with the KCCI.

Khan said that the issue has also been raised with Baseer A Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor. He assured the delegation that the KCCI would again approach the authorities for release of payments and finalization of room and food rates so that the stress of this sector is eased.