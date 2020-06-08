Div Com interacts with Market Associations, urges them to follow SOPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: As the unlock process begins today with opening of markets, businesses and other economic activities with certain precautions, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today interacted with presidents of Market and Business Associations of Jammu city and asked them to strictly follow Standard Operation Procedures (SOP)s.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, SSP Jammu, Shridhar Patil, SSP Traffic Jammu, Joginder Singh, besides President Chamber of Commerce, Presidents of Raghunath Bazar Association, Residency Market, Apsara Market, Ware House market Association and representatives of other market Associations.

The representatives of Market Associations appreciated civil and police administration for concerted measures made to control the spread of COVID-19 in the UT. They also expressed their full cooperation to the administration in the fight against the pandemic.

The Divisional Commissioner urged the market associations to promote digital transactions instead of cash payment and receive orders online and prefer home delivery of products to avoid gatherings in the markets.

He further urged the traders to keep their establishments well sanitized and follow all preventive measures to combat the spread of Covid-19. He also asked them not to allow parking in the markets in order to avoid gatherings.

Threadbare discussions were held on the issues regarding, E-transfer facilities, home delivery service, testing and other related issues.

The DC Jammu informed that district administration has formulated a plan for random sampling in markets for COVID-19 tests. She also informed that the parking would be allowed only in notified parking places and the administration is identifying maximum parking space.