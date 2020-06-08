Advisor Sharma holds interactive session with Industrial Associations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K.K. Sharma today said that the Government is committed to support the local industries and address the difficulties being faced by them in view of the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The Advisor was speaking at an interactive session with the Industrial Associations of Jammu and Kashmir to assess and redress issues and concerns of business houses of the UT in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, A.K. Mehta; Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra; Commissioner State Taxes, P.K. Bhat; Director Geology and Mining, Vikas Sharma and Excise Commissioner, R.K Shavan were present while Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, Mahmood Shah, along with the representatives of Kashmir Industries attended the session via video conferencing.

The Advisor interacting with the representatives of the industrial bodies assured that the Government is committed to resolve the issues faced by them in view of the COVID Pandemic. He said that the industries and other sectors have been affected by this globally and measures are underway to address the distress faced by the industrial sector in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The representatives of industries raised various issues faced by the sector in the wake of COVID lockdown.

Chairman, Federation of Industries, Jammu, Lalit Mahajan, raised the issue pertaining to release of GST reimbursement to industry, waiving of Fixed Demand Charges in respect of electricity and salary to workers. He sought financial package for industries in the shape of a turnover based incentive with 2 per cent budgetary support for MSME`s.

Rattan Dogra from Association of Industries, Gangyal, highlighted the issue of preference for local MSE`s in Government purchases and deferment of mandatory purchases on GeM Portal up to 31-03-2022.

Wazir from PHDCCI and Vijay Aggarwal from Association of Industries Samba raised the problems faced by the Industries especially construction activities due to ban on extraction of sand mining of Gypsum and Lime Stone.

Ajit Bawa from Kathua Industrial Unit Association raised the problems faced by the unit holders who have to shuttle from Pathankot to attend their units in Kathua.

Parveen Pargal from Laghu Udyog Bharti sought priority in allotment of land in Industrial estates for those plastic manufacturing units which have been ordered to be closed by the NGT as they fall under non confirming areas.

Annil Suri and Ravnish Gulati also raised issues faced by the industry like delay in release of payments to MSMEs and market access to the industries post COVID 19 period.

The speakers from Kashmir Industrial Associations included Ashraf Mir of FCIK, Syed Ashiq of KCCI and Farooq Amin besides others who raised issues of market intervention for Cherry crop and its economical and timely transportation besides rehabilitation of Artisans and Weavers and coverage of all industrial units under SRO 519, 521 and 63.

The participants from Kashmir requested for holding a meeting of High Powered Committee to discuss issues arisen post abolition of Toll at Lakhanpur.

The Advisor while responding to the issues raised by the industrial associations asked the Financial Commissioner Finance to suggest measures for their redressal in a time bound manner.

Meanwhile, Mehta informed the participants about various reforms being implemented by the Government in the mining, labour and GST domain such as e-auction of mines and automated GST reimbursement. He assured that any operational difficulty shall be addressed without any delay.