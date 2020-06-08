Daily Wagers Forum demands regularization of workers

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8: Accusing authorities of ignoring their plight, the daily rated workers today demanded regularization of their services on a fast track basis.

Addressing media persons here, President J&K Casual Daily Wagers Forum, Sajad Ahmad Parray said that the notification issued by the Government to fill the vacancies of Class fourth is a total injustice to daily rates workers, casual labors, HDF, seasonal workers, land donors, need-based workers, casual labourers, and others.

He said that 61000 temporary employees supported at the time of crisis in 1994 when no one was ready to do the Government work.

He said that 61000 temporary employees of different nature working in different departments have spent the best days of their lives in public service and when it came to becoming permanent an employee against the services rendered, the Govt is acting unjustly.

He questioned the Govt that when these temporary employees were recruited, there was no condition on technical or educational qualification, and today after 26 years temporary employees are told to pass the exam and in return for 26 years of hard work and service. “They will get a begging of marks which cannot be accepted in any way,” he said.

The J&K Casual/ Daily Wagers Forum has decided that the Forum will hold a 36-hour long sit-in protest on June 10 within the premises of Press Colony in support of their legitimate demands.