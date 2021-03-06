J&K youth to work hard to achieve their goals: GOC Kilo Force HS Sahi

BARAMULLA: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Kilo Force HS Sahi Saturday said that the youth are an important part of Jammu and Kashmir and they have to be part of development in UT.

The GOC was speaking at a function organized by the army with civil participation at Sharifabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The GoC Kilo Force said that the youth are an important part of Jammu and Kashmir and they have to be part of the development in the UT and must work hard in whatever field they’re to achieve their dreams and take Jammu and Kashmir forward.

He assured that Indian Army will continue to work and provide a helping hand to the people in need under the permitted resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Mohammad Rather, father of the handicapped youth who was provided with Three-Wheeler Scooter by the army, said that he is thankful to Army for providing the Scooter to his son as they were not able to buy one to help him so that he could continue his studies further.

Meanwhile, a defense spokesman in a statement said that the Indian Army extended voluntary assistance to a specially-abled young boy of Sharifabad, Ghulam Hussain Rather by presenting him Electric Three-Wheeler Scooter.

The spokesman said that in 2004, the young boy while writing his examination in the school met with an unfortunate accident in which he lost both his legs and left arm which changed his life.

Hussain was finding it very difficult to continue his studies and was struggling daily to commute to school, the spokesman said.

The spokesman further said that in order to motivate him, CIF (Kilo) extended a helping hand to Ghulam Hussain so that he can complete his studies and realize his dreams.

“As rightly said, Helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person,” the spokesman said.