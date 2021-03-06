Covid-19: Kupwara School closed after teacher tests positive

KUPWARA: Administration in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Saturday ordered the closure of an educational institution at Kantpora, Lolab after a teacher posted there tested positive for Covid-19.

Top administrative officials that a teacher posted at Government High School Kantpora tested positive for Novel Coronavirus who was immediately isolated and the institution was shut for activities till further orders.

An official said that the institution will remain closed for all the activities till further orders.

Notably, the Education Department recently called for RT-PCR tests in all educational institutions across Kashmir valley.