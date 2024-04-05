J&K | Woman Arrested For Stealing Gold From Her Sister’s House

SRINAGAR, April 5: Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing jewellery from the house of her sister in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Police said they received a complaint from Kaiser Ahmad Waza of Tawheed Chowk Ganderbal on Tuesday, stating therein that his sister-in-law came to his house as a guest and stole gold ornaments that were kept in the locker of his room.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Ganderbal, and further investigation was set into motion.

A special police team was constituted to trace the lady.

“After strenuous efforts and with the help of technical inputs, the police party apprehended the accused at Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar,” police said.

They said that during the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to the crime and admitted that she had stolen the gold ornaments and sold them for money.

“Further, upon her disclosure, cash of Rs 1,85,500 and a scooter were recovered,” police said.