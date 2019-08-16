J&K was integrated with country by scrapping 370: Sitharaman

AHMEDABAD: BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that Prime Minister

Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah integrated Jammu and Kashmir with rest of India by scrapping Article 370.

Addressing a programme here as part of the BJP’s membership drive, Sitharaman also claimed that the decision had nothing to do with the party’s ideology.

“Our leaders were clear from the beginning that we have to scrap Article 370, right from (late Jana Sangh leader)

Syama Prasad Mookerjee who resigned from Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet on the issue, to Narendra Modi, who was the right hand of (BJP veteran) Murli Manohar Joshi when they hoisted tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir (in the 1990s),” she said. (AGENCIES)