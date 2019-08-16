J-K Bank loan fraud: Third case registered, searches carried out in Bengaluru

JAMMU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a fresh case in the loan fraud worth over Rs 350 crore in Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Friday and conducted searches at different places in Bengaluru.

The searches were conducted at residential premises and office of Anish Mohd Rawther, the promoter-director-cum-managing director of S A Rawther Spices Private Limited, in the Karnataka capital, a spokesman of the anti-corruption body said here.

This is the third case registered by the ACB in the case in the past 10 days. (AGENCIES)