AK-47, ammunition and explosives recovered from Bihar MLAs ancestral house

PATNA: An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the ancestral house of controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh on Friday during a raid which also yielded a large number of ammunition and explosives.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the house of Singh, a multiple term MLA from Mokama at Nadawan village

in Barh sub-division of rural Patna where bomb disposal squad has also been summoned to defuse the explosives that have been recovered.

We had received information that some illegal arms and explosives were stashed inside the house. Accordingly, we

conducted a raid. The AK-47 rifle was found wrapped in sheets of paper. Ammunition and explosives were also recovered and bomb disposal squad will do the needful, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters at Barh, about 70 kms from here. (AGENCIES)