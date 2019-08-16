Army dismisses Major General involved in sexual harassment case

NEW DELHI: The Army has dismissed a serving Major General involved in a case of alleged sexual harassment, official sources said.
The officer was found guilty during a court martial and Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat has approved his dismissal from service, they said.
The Major General was serving in Nagaland when the case of alleged sexual harassment surfaced against him. (AGENCIES)
