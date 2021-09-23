J&K: Union MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Visits Fruit & Vegetable Mandi Agler

SHOPIAN, Sept 23: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Sh. Ajay Kumar Mishra today visited Fruit & Vegetable Mandi Agler Shopian and interacted with the Fruit Growers Association, Progressive Orchardists and farmers there.

The president Fruit Growers Association put forth some issues and demands which include Flood Protection Wall, National Highway Status for Fruit Mandi etc. and appraised the Minister that the Mandi provides employment to at least 10000 unemployed youth but the need of the hour is to develop it further. The said fruit and vegetable Mandi Agler is expanded over 300 Kanals of land.

Addressing the gathering, Sh. Mishra expressed happiness for being among the people of Shopian. He said that the great etiquettes of Sufi Saints are still alive in Kashmir, as reflected by the warmth of the people during his visit. Terming Kashmir as a paradise on earth, he said that the Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to keep its essence intact by providing overall development of the area, especially the hilly district Shopian.

“All the requests, issues and grievances projected by the orchardists have been taken note of and the same would be taken up at Union level as well as with Lieutenant Governor for redressal,” Sh Mishra added.

He assured that hilly tourism, eco-tourism and horticulture tourism will be taken up on priority.

Mishra also inaugurated 15.65 Kms Shirmal Vishroo road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The road will connect 14 villages benefitting 75000 souls to further enhance connectivity of villages with hospitals, schools and agricultural markets and will come up at an estimated cost of Rs.18.52 Crore.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural session, Sh. Mishra said that PMGSY is an important programme for the nation. He said that there was a time when people could not imagine that villages will get quality roads as it was a difficult task. He hailed the vision of PM and said that he is determined to complete this difficult task and it is thanks to his vision and efforts that today roads are being constructed across the district.

The Minister highlighted the importance of roads in bringing about all round positive development and empowering the villages.

Dy. Inspector General of Police, Abdul Jabar, Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, SSP, Shopian, Amrit Paul Singh and other senior officers accompanied the Minister.