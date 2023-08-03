J&K | Two Youth Attending Cremations Drown In Chenab

Jammu, Aug 3: Two persons attending the last rites drowned on Thursday in the river Chenab at the Durga Nagar cremation site in the Khellani area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that two persons identified as Rohit Rana and Sunil Kumar, both residents of Durga Nagar, Khellani, drowned in the river Chenab while attending the cremation.

The police team rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.

The bodies have not yet been retrieved, police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation has started. (Agencies)