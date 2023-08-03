Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Revenue Official For Accepting Bribe

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a revenue official namely Fayaz Ahmed Shora, Nazir, of Tehsil Office Khag, red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe.

A complainant approached PS ACB Srinagar, with a written complaint against a public servant, Fayaz Ahmad Shora, Senior Assistant/ In-Charge Nazir Tehsil Office Khag, alleging demand of bribe for listing his case of property dispute sooner in the court of Tehsildar concerned. It was alleged that the complainant has a dispute with his uncles with regard to land. The case in this regard is under trial in the court of Executive Magistrate First Class, Tehsildar Khag. The complainant alleged that the accused Nazir had been delaying the hearings of case and requested him to expedite the trial of case, who however demanded bribe of Rs. 2000/- for listing his case. The complainant did not want to pay bribe and instead approached Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Srinagar for taking legal action against the accused public servant as provided under law.

On receipt of the complaint, a Case FIR No. 14/2023 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered with PS ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted by this Bureau, which laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹2000 from the complainant. The money was recovered from the accused on spot. The accused has been identified as Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Shora S/O Allaud-Din Shora R/O Hassanabad Beerwa, Senior Assistant/ In-Charge Nazier Tehsil Office Khag.

Further investigation into the case is going on.