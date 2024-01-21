J&K Tourism Dept Offers Free Tickets To Pilgrims In Jammu On Jan 22

JAMMU, Jan 21: Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation on Sunday announced that it will offer free tickets to devotees visiting Peerkho, Mahamaya and Bahu temples in Jammu on January 22.

“In order to give impetus to Religious and Spiritual Tourism in #Jammu and to celebrate Sri Ram Mandir consecration at #Ayodhya, J&K Cable Car Corporation offers free tickets to pilgrims intending to visit the revered Peerkho,Mahamaya and Bahu temples on Monday 22/01/24,” posted Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department on its official handle X.