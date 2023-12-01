J&K | Suresh Raina Urges Youth To Register As Voters

JAMMU, Dec 1: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday urged the youth to register as voters for the upcoming elections in the country during a visit to the Nirvachan Bhawan here.

Raina is currently participating in the Legends League Cricket matches taking place in Jammu. The fourth and final match in Jammu will feature Bhilwara Kings against Raina’s team, Urbanrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

”I urge all youth to participate in elections. They should register for voting first and then cast their votes. The last date for registration is December 9,” Raina told reporters.

”You can choose the future leaders and advocate for rights. As a cricketer, I understand the impact a captain can have on the country. Your role as a voter is crucial,” he added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in all parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, with January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

According to the notification, individuals aged 18 or above on January 1, 2024, can enrol in the electoral rolls by submitting ‘Form No. 6’ for new elector registration by December 9.

Raina expressed his affection for Jammu and Kashmir, stating that he carries every bit of it in his heart and mind. Flanked by Relief Commissioner K K Sidha, Raina received a warm welcome at Nirvachan Bhawan and interacted with Pandurang K Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu & Kashmir. (Agencies)