J&K Students Gets Free Coaching For Medical Entrances From Army Under Super 30 Program

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army has been providing free coaching for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to the students of Jammu and Kashmir under the Super 30 program. The program that commenced on March 15, 2018, aims to provide assistance to poor students from far-flung areas of the Union Territory.

Elaborating on the same, the managing Trustee of Super 30 Coaching Centre, Dr. Rohit Srivastava said, “Coaching is provided to poor students who want to crack medical and engineering exams but they do not have the financial facilities or the resources to do the same. The program is a 12-month course, under which there is coaching in subjects like physics, chemistry, zoology, botany for six hours daily.”

The program is managed by the National Integrity & Educational Development Organization, which looks into the teaching faculty while the Army oversees administration and logistics.

Arif Bhat, a student benefitting from the program said, “Here we are provided coaching for NEET and MBBS which is very beneficial as we are provided quality education by great faculty.”

“More such institutions should be there so that the poor students also get a chance to change their lives”, said another student, Sahil Ajaz.

Another student of the program, Jagbeer Singh said, “This is a one-year course for NEET coaching in which a total of 30 students are selected from Jammu and Kashmir. The selection process starts with a written examination of the syllabus and is followed by interviews on various subjects.”

“If we opt for private coaching for the examination, then we will have to pay around Rs 2-3 lakhs apart from the expenses like traveling and accommodation.”

Out of the first batch, 19 students were selected in MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses while the rest got selected in other subsidiary branches. In the second batch, out of 33 students six were selected in MBBS, seven in BDS, two in Bachelors of Veterinary Sciences (BVSc), five in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, and the rest in other medical colleges.