DDC Chairperson, former Legislator, public delegation call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: DDC Chairperson, former Legislator, and public delegation from Rajouri area today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Former Legislator, Sh. Ishfaq Jabbar accompanied by Ms. Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal today met the Lt Governor and apprised him of various developmental issues of Ganderbal area pertaining to upgradation of education and health facilities, execution of new 93 MW Hydropower project; establishment of Women Degree College and extension of Power bill amnesty scheme.

They also demanded engaging more local population in ongoing developmental projects in Ganderbal and adjoining areas.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the former Legislator and DDC Chairperson, observed that the Government is working on the principle of holistic development and empowering the people of J&K.

He assured them that the genuine issues and demands projected by them would be taken up for examination and their early redressal. The Lt Governor further urged them to continue their sustained endeavours for the advancement of public welfare.

Meanwhile, a public delegation from Rajouri led by Political Activist Sh. Guftar Ahmed Chowdhary also called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands regarding the strengthening of road network, augmentation of water and power supply, upgradation of education facilities, opening of Bank Branches in un-served rural areas, besides sanctioning of Tribal Community hall, Medical Dispensary, Anganwadi centres, outdoor Sports Stadium at Kotranka, upgradation of Tourism infrastructure and development of small scale industrial units in rural areas.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands put forth by the members of the delegation.

He observed that the UT Government is working round the clock for ensuring equitable and balanced development of all the areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured them that all their genuine issues would be looked into earnestly for their early redressal.