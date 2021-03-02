J&K tops medals tally in Khelo India Winter National Games in Gulmarg

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has topped the medals tally after bagging 11 Gold medals, 18 Silver and 5 Bronze medals in the second edition of Khelo India Winter National Games, which concluded on Tuesday in famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that in a rang of winter games of Khelo India, which witnessed participation of 27 States and Union Territories across India, Jammu and Kashmir bagged 11 gold, 18 silver and 5 bronze medals.

The mega sports event witnessed the participation of more than 1200 athletes from different parts of the country.

Principal secretary Youth Services and Sports, Alok Kumar, Major General RK Singh, Commandant High altitude Warfare school Gulmarg, Director Tourism G. N. Itoo, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull and other officials from civil and police administration were present during the concluding ceremony of the event.

Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Alok Kumar said that after the success of the second edition of Khelo India Winter National Games in Gulmarg, the third edition will also be held in Gulmarg.

“After the success and appreciative role played by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in organizing the second edition of Khelo India Winter National Games here, the third edition of Khelo India has also been allotted to Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council,” he said.