J&K Sports Council directs 14 bodies to hold elections

Jammu, Nov 8: In order to bring transparency in the working and smooth sailing, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has directed as many as 14 bodies to submit fresh voters list and timely hold ‘already due’ elections.

“Nearly 14 sports associations have been “illegally” operating in Jammu and Kashmir,” official sources said.

They said, “despite the fact that their term has come to an end, these sports bodies are holding activities under the banner of J&K Sports Council, which is not valid.”

“Unless elections are conducted and affiliation vis-a-vis recognition is not revised, these bodies are to be treated as invalid,” they said, adding that the grants have also been freezed for the time elections are not conducted.

The sports bodies directed to hold elections are Archery Association of J&K, J&K Body Building Association, All J&K Chess Association, J&K Cycling Association, J&K Rifle Association, J&K Ball Badminton Association, J&K Squash Racket Association, J&K Table Tennis Association, J&K Wrestling Association, J&K TenniKoit Association, J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association, J&K Kho Kho Association, J&K Rugby Association, J&K Pencak Silat Association.

Notbaly, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has also tightened noose over non-functional associations in the Union Territory and the role of such defunct associations shall be performed by the Sports Council by conducting, organizing and monitoring the activities besides scouting for the sports talent. (AGENCIES)