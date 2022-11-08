CBI raids 7 locations in JKP-SI recruitment Scam; Searches conducted at Haryana, Pathankot, Jammu

JAMMU, Nov 8: CBI is conducting searches at 07 locations at Jammu (2), Pathankot (2), Rewari, Haryana (2) and Karnal, Haryana (1) in connection with FIR registered by CBI in SI Recruitment Scam.

The locations covered in the searches pertain to:-

Jammu: Kashmir Singh, CRPF Constable and Vikas Sharma, IRP Constable, J&K Police.

Pathankot: Atul Kumar, CRPF Constable and Tarsem Lal, Pvt. Person.

Rewari: Surender Singh, CRPF Constable and Yatin Yadav.

Karnal: Sulinder , Pvt. Person.