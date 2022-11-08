Guru Nanak Dev ji’s message of humanity most relevant today: Tarun Chugh

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today paid obeisance at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on the occasion of Guru Nanak ji’s Parkash Purb.

“He listened to shabad kirtan and performed kar sewa,” read a press statement.

While recalling Guru ji’s message of peace and amity for the entire humanity Chugh said Guru ji’s teachings are more relevant today and can become beacon light for the entire humanity.

Guru Nanak ji delivered a message of equality for the entire humanity which we must follow with devotion and commitment, Chugh said.