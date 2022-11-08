B2V4 culminates; 35 departments participate, 101 deliverables attempted

Around 14000 dropouts re-join schools; 1 lakh Golden Cards issued, 50 thousand families benefitted

Over 20000 youth get help for self-employment

Visiting Officers to be ‘Panchayat Prabharies’ for next one year

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 8: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting with Administrative Secretaries here to review achievements of the recently concluded Back to Village-4 programme.

Dr Mehta congratulated the Secretaries and their respective departments for successful culmination of the programme with most of the set targets achieved.

The 35 participating departments were successful in saturation of 54 deliverables set as their respective targets for the programme. The rest of the set 101 deliverables have also been partially achieved, it was informed.

Among numerous success stories of the B2V4 programme, readmission of 13977 school dropouts into schools, with quality education assured, stands out as the biggest achievement of the programme.

Additionally, to foster connect with the youth, 23 musical talent shows from all over J&K were hosted on YouTube during the programme. Similarly 15 role-models have also been identified to inspire youth through a contemporary digital format.

The programme has been successful in providing self employment opportunities to 21329 individuals. 277 cooperative societies were also registered in various fields like poultry, housing, transport, health etc. In the agriculture sector, 14567 Soil Health Cards, 5914 Kissan Credit Cards were issued during Jan Abhiyan.

Labourers and migrant workers also benefitted during B2V4 as 24179 beneficiaries were enrolled and 4063 e-Shram cards were generated. The scheme now stands 88 percent saturated so far in the UT.

In the health sector, 95959 PMJAY-SEHAT Golden Cards were issued thereby giving health insurance coverage to 49526 families. With the achievement, the scheme has reached to 93% saturation rate in the UT.

The Revenue Department has been successful in issuing 6.6 lakh Land Passbooks. During B2V4, 8.46 lakh persons were introduced to Apki Zamin Apki Nigrani portal enabling them to access revenue records from the comfort of their homes.

A lot has been achieved by the Social Welfare Department, which digitized 5159 Disability Cards (UDID) and seeded 30231 Anganwadi beneficiaries and 11313 Ladli Beti beneficiaries with Aadhaar. Moreover 211 Divyang Camps were also organised by the department.

In addition more than 1.55 lakh e-challans were issued by the Mining Department with unique QR code integrated with an online payment system for sale and purchase of minerals through zero-manual interface.

The Chief Secretary asked for implementation of e-Contractor Registration System and Online Billing System and promotion of digital payment systems across all works departments. He called for introducing School Complex System, under which teachers are able to teach in multiple schools.

He also asked the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department to expedite actions on Aspirational Panchayat Programme and Panchayat Development Index. He also asked all departments for creation of Gati Shakti layers by 25th November.

The Chief Secretary also laid stress on Swacch Gram Yojana and asked the concerned department to work in unison to achieve the goal of Clean J&K.

He directed for implementation of app-based attendance system, and conducting audit of manpower in government departments. Discussion was held on implementation of e-Office, training of PRI members and measures against Lumpy Skin Disease and Dengue were also reviewed by the Chief Secretary in the meeting.

Besides other directions, he asked for compilation and analysis of data collected during the program to work out the future planning in holistic sense. He asked the visiting officer to visit their Panchayat atleast once every quarter to assess the change on ground after their visit and act as Panchayat Prabhari for the area during the next one year.

Chief Secretary finally lauded efforts of the public and government officials in the conduct of the programme.