J&K security scenario worrisome, reverting back to early 90’s: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Condemning the recent fidayeen attack attempted on Pargal Army camp in Rajouri besides a fresh episodes of targeted killing of outside people in Kashmir valley, AAP leader Gagan Pratap Singh today said that security scenario was in extremely worrisome situation and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should resign in the interest of nation.

Addressing a press conference, here today, he alleged that there was total chaos and anarchy prevailing in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the cowardly act of the terrorists to attack an Army camp in Rajouri a few days ago followed by selective killing of a non local narrated the sordid tale of death and destruction causing fear psychosis among the people.

He took a dig at BJP Government for failure to control terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and to take appropriate action against Pakistan and to get it declared as a terror state. “What to talk of action against Pakistan, Government is continuing international trade with a country which is triggering unrest in ours and Modi Ji also forgot his 2013-14 claim of stopping river water supply to Pakistan with statement that both blood streams and water streams cannot run simultaneously.” he said.

Gagan Pratap also exhorted the Government of India to restore Statehood to J&K and hold Assembly elections without any further delay. “Popular Govt is the need of the hour as democratic Govt only can resolve the issues of the people. The bureaucrats in the LG administration are averse to the woes of the people as they have no connect with them,” he said.