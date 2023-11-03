J&K | Revenue Department Acts Tough Against PSGA Defaulters

Govt committed towards providing time bound services to citizens: Dr Singla

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 3: Revenue Department, acting on directions issued by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, in a recent review of the department, has directed the Deputy Commissioners to act tough against defaulters of Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 and initiate disciplinary action.

In a communication issued to the Deputy Commissioners, a list of 57 Revenue Tehsils, where an inordinate delay in delivery of online Revenue Services has been noticed, has been shared with the Deputy Commissioners with directions to issue notices to the concerned officers and solicit cause of delay. Further, they have been directed to proceed and take warranted action under the provisions of Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011.

Speaking on the sidelines of review of activities being undertaken by sub ordinate offices as part of Vigilance Awareness Week, Secretary, Revenue, Dr Piyush Singla, said that the Government is fully committed towards providing time bound services to citizens and officers acting casually in disposal of services will be taken to task. He said that regular monitoring of online service delivery is being undertaken.

Secretary reviewed the activities being undertaken as part of Vigilance Awareness Week and was informed that while integrity pledges were organised in Revenue Offices at Tehsil, Niabat and Patwar levels, awareness camps were also held to acquaint people with the services being provided online. They were also informed that under PSGA, 2011 time bound service delivery has been guaranteed and they can appeal in case of an inordinate delay in delivery of service.

Dr Singla also reviewed the processing of Regular Departmental Action / Complaint cases in the department. He was informed that in the last few months 80 cases have been taken up and 20 cases have been disposed off in this week alone.

Secretary, asked for expedited processing of the under process cases. He said such actions are important for creating effective detterance.