Div Com Jammu Reviews Progress On Delhi-Amritsar Katra Expressway

Directs DCs to expedite disbursement of compensation

JAMMU, Nov 3: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress made in the construction of the Delhi-Amritsar Katra Expressway project.

The meeting was attended by Regional Officer of NHAI, Director Airport, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti, Project Directors from NHAI besides senior officers of Forest, JPDCL, Defense Estates and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Reasi and Jammu participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The meeting conducted a comprehensive examination of the progress of the work on the prestigious Expressway. It was reported that work is underway in all the executed packages.

The Divisional Commissioner conducted a thorough review of land acquisition and compensation disbursement processes. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to swiftly address land-related issues and bottlenecks if any to ensure the seamless execution of the prestigious road projects.

He issued strict directions to Tehsildars to expedite the disbursement of land acquisition compensation within a specified timeframe. He also asked DCs to seek weekly progress reports from Tehsildars in this regard.

The meeting also highlighted the resolution of most land-related issues. The Divisional Commissioner urged NHAI officers to maintain regular communication with the Deputy Commissioners to promptly resolve any remaining issues. The NHAI was instructed to accelerate the construction of the Delhi-Amritsar Katra Expressway to ensure its timely completion.