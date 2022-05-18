J&K reports six new Covid cases, no fresh death

JAMMU, MAY 18: The Government today informed that 06 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) has been reported today; 02 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454159.

Moreover,03more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals from Jammu division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 15,479 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,29,39,981.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454159 positive cases, 53are Active Positive (38 in Jammu Division and 15in Kashmir Division), 449354 have recovered and 4752 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2424in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25280745 test results available, 454159samples have tested positive and 24826586 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 15,829 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6513272 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 26784 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 53 in isolation and 509023 in home surveillance. Besides, 5972658 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 02 cases, Srinagar reported 03 cases and Kupwara reported 01 case while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.