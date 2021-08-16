J&K Reports 77 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

JAMMU, August 16: Jammu & Kashmir reported 77 new coronavirus cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said 23 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 54 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 323499.

Regarding the death, they said, it was reported from Jammu, taking the fatality count to 4398—2158 in Jammu and 2240 in Kashmir.

Providing the district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 14 cases, Baramulla 12, Budgam 8, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 6, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 4, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 8, Doda 6, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratory of CD hospital here.

The CD cases include female (50) from Rathpora, male (40) from Tral Pul, male (22) from Sempora Kulgam, female (36) from Hawal, male (60) from Hassanabad, male (14) from Eidgah, male (62) from Budgam, female (21) from Noorpora, female (34) from Tral, male (55) from Zewan, male (33) from Mahrajbazar, male (72) and two females (67, 35) from Lal Bazar.

Moreover, the officials said that 135 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—48 from Jammu Division and 87 from the valley. So far, 317872 people have recovered, leaving active cases at 1229—455 in Jammu and 774 in Kashmir.

There was no fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. Thus far 42 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added. (Agencies)