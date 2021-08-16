Chairman Indian Oil Corporation Ltd calls on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 16: Shrikant M Vaidya, Chairman Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

The Chairman discussed with the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to smooth operation of the supply chain of the Corporation.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd assured that the issues projected by him would be looked into on merit.