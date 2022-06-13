J&K reports 7 fresh positive cases, 449513 recovered, 2,31,45,822 Covid doses administered so far

SRINAGAR, JUNE 13: The Government today informed that 07fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 03from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454355.

Moreover, 05 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals from Jammu division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 6,168 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,31,45,822.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454355 positive cases, 90are Active Positive (64in Jammu Division and 26in Kashmir Division), 449513 have recovered and 4752 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2424in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25596940 test results available, 454355samples have tested positive and 25142585 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 6,747COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6558801 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 241persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 90 in isolation and 506 in home surveillance. Besides, 6553212 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 03 cases and Srinagar reported 04 cases whileas no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

