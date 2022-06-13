AC accords administrative approval to various developmental works

SRINAGAR, JUNE 13: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today accorded administrative approval to various developmental works in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the the Construction of Anti Corruption Bureau Office, District Doda at village Kathori Patnitop, Udhampur at an estimated cost of Rs. 20.04 crore.

The project will further decentralize the functioning of the Anti Corruption Bureau towards achieving the goal of establishing a corruption-free society in Jammu and Kashmir by promoting accountability; raising awareness among the general public; and providing an easy access to authorities for lodging genuine corruption-related complaints against public servants in Government Offices.

The project will be completed in two years and will generate employment opportunities by new creation of posts for human resource requirement at the new office.

To streamline the construction of new office buildings in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council directed constitution of a Building Screening Committee, comprising Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Home and General Administration departments to evaluate and clear all such proposals.

Further, the Administrative Council also approved the construction of office complex for Service Selection Board at Srinagar at an estimated amount of Rs.25.40 crore. The project will be completed in two years.

The project will provide adequate official accommodation to the Service Selection Board and will facilitate the functioning of the Board for timely recruitment of candidates for different posts referred by various government departments. The availability of a modern, spacious and well furnished office building for JKSSB at Srinagar will enable delivery of better quality services and allow easy public access to one of the key institutions of the Government.