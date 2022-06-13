AC approves transfer of land for various public purposes

SRINAGAR, JUNE 13: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved the proposal of Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of land for public purposes.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring land measuring 138 Kanal 11 Marla in favour of Higher Education Department for construction of new Government Degree Colleges in District Budgam and Shopian. The land will be transferred free of cost to the Higher Education Department.

The decision aims at strengthening the higher education eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir by providing easy access to quality higher education in both the districts. Operationalization of new colleges will also boost recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff as per the sanctioned strength.

The Administrative Council further directed that the requirement of land for degree colleges being established in different districts shall be standardized by the Higher Education Department.

Moreover, approval was also given to the transfer of land measuring 04 Kanal (02 Kanal each) at village Pazipora & Chuntipora, in district Kupwara in favour of Health & Medical Education Department for establishment of two Ayush Health and Wellness Centers. The land will be transferred free of cost to the Higher Education Department.

The establishment of Ayush Health and Wellness Center will promote treatment under the Indian Medicine System (ISM) and provide various employment opportunities to the Ayush professionals of the area.