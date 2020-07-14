JK reports 346 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 346 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total number of patients in the union territory past 11,000, officials said.

The death toll reached 195 after eight COVID-19 patients died over the past 24 hours, they said, adding one of them was from Jammu and the rest were from Valley.

Of the total fatalities, 177 were from Valley and 18 from the Jammu region.

Of the 346 fresh cases, 56 were from Jammu region and 290 from Valley.

There are 4,755 active cases in the union territory and 6,223 patients have recovered. (AGENCIES)