Indian, Chinese military commanders hold marathon talks on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese military commanders on Tuesday held over 10-hour-long intense negotiations on finalising a framework for a “time-bound and verifiable” disengagement process from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso and Depsang, people familiar with the developments said.

The marathon fourth round of Lt General-level talks also focussed on steps for pulling back large number of troops and weapons from rear bases along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they said.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by the commander of the South Xinjiang military region. (AGENCIES)