Insurers to provide 5 pc discount on Corona Kavach policy to doctors, health workers

NEW DELHI: Regulator IRDAI on Tuesday asked insurers to give 5 per cent discount on ‘Corona Kavach’ premium to doctors and health workers, and ensure that hospitals do not deny cashless treatment to insured persons in conformity with the terms of policy.

As mandated by IRDAI, all the 30 general and health insurers that offer indemnity based health insurance have started offering individual COVID-specific Standard Health Policy called “Corona Kavach”.

“As a gesture of acknowledgment of the contribution of healthcare sector in the nation’s fight with COVID-19, the insurance companies will provide a 5 per cent discount in premium of ‘Corona Kavach’ to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers…,” IRDAI said.

Corona Kavach policies are for three and half months; six and half months; and nine and half months with sum insured ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakhs (in multiples of Rs 50,000).

In another statement, Irdai said it is aware of reports that some hospitals are not granting cashless facility for treatment of COVID-19 despite such arrangements with the insurers. (AGENCIES)