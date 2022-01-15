J&K reports 3251 new covid cases, four deaths

JAMMU, Jan 15: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 3251 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 355874 while four persons died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 1129 were from the Jammu division and 2122 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of cases at 685, followed by 624 in Srinagar district.

There are 12860 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 338453, officials said.

Moreover, 390 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 239 from Jammu Division and 151 from Kashmir, they said. (Agencies)