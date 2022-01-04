J&K reports 199 new positive cases, 335930 recovered, 1,89,10,509 Covid doses administered so far

SRINAGAR, Jan 4: The Government today informed that 199 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 90 from Jammu division and 109 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 342001.

Moreover, 156 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 38 from Jammu Division and 118 from Kashmir Division.

No new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 83,308 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,89,10,509.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 342001 positive cases, 1541 are Active Positive (611 in Jammu Division and 930 in Kashmir Division), 335930 have recovered and 4530 have died; 2199 in Jammu division and 2331 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 19563849 test results available, 342001 samples have tested positive and 19221848 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 56622 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5281217 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7946 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1541 in isolation and 434924 in home surveillance. Besides, 4832276 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 62 cases, Baramulla reported 03 cases, Budgam reported 14 cases, Pulwama reported 04 cases, Kupwara reported 08 cases, Anantnag reported 05 cases, Bandipora reported 05 cases, Ganderbal reported 05 cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 58 cases, Udhampur reported 03 cases, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported 07 cases, Samba reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 09 case, Reasi reported no new cases, Ramban reported 04 cases while as Kishtwar reported one fresh case for today.

